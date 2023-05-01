New group housing, commercial use schemes in IITGNL soon

The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) is expected to launch its first residential and commercial mixed-use scheme soon, officials privy to the development said.

Under the initiative, eight residential and eight commercial plots will be put on auction, the officials said.

The eight group housing plots will measure in size from 17,400 square meters to 56,300 square meters. The commercial plots will range from 10,800 to 39,900 square meters.

IITGNL was established under the Centre’s flagship Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) plan. The township is spread over 750 acres and is located near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

Moneycontrol News