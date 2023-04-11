 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Pet Day: Dedicated pet policies, public sensitisation needed for conducive atmosphere

Ashish Mishra & Souptik Datta
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Proper policies should be chalked out to deal with pet issues in apartment complexes and residential areas, while sensitising the public towards pets.

As India celebrates National Pet Day on April 11, instances of human-animal conflict that seem to have spilled over from the jungles into gated communities continue to be reported every year.

Resident welfare associations (RWA) in places from Noida and Gurgaon to Bengaluru continue to be caught between pet parents and those seeking stringent regulations to keep pets and stray dogs in line. More so after instances of attacks by dogs, including pets, in the recent past.

Experts suggest proper policies should be chalked out to deal with the issue while sensitising the public towards pets.

The Noida and Greater Noida Authorities implemented a policy in December requiring pet registration and vaccination. Not registering a pet within the given time will attract a fine. According to the policy, if a pet injures a person, the owner must pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the treatment expenses of the injured person.