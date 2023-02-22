 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai developer inks pact with local firm to develop 86,111-sq ft land parcel at Kandivali

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

Sheth Homes has entered into a joint development agreement with Bombay Slum Redevelopment Corporation. The agreement value of the deal is Rs 221 crore and the stamp duty paid is around Rs 11 crore.

A Mumbai-based developer, Sheth Homes Private Limited, has entered into a joint development agreement with Bombay Slum Redevelopment Corporation Private Limited (BSRCPL) for an 86,111-sq ft land parcel, registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

It signed the development deed with Bombay Slum Redevelopment Corporation to develop the free sale land of 1.98 acres at Kandivali wherein the market value of the developer’s share is Rs 236.22 crore, the documents showed.

The agreement value of the deal is Rs 221 crore and the stamp duty paid is around Rs 11 crore.

The slum redevelopment firm has also taken a Rs 400 crore loan from Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises, the documents showed.