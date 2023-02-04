 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Budget 2023-24: BMC allocates Rs 25 crore to improve air quality of Mumbai, will monitor dust emission from real estate projects

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 04, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

The BMC in its budget for 2023-24 has indicated a 16% in the property tax from the upcoming fiscal of 2023-24

Representational image.

Acknowledging that real estate is one of the top contributors to deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that construction activity in the real estate sector will be monitored and guidelines will be issued for developers in the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the city. The civic body made the announcement while presenting its Rs 52,000-crore budget on February 4.

In order to tackle the poor air quality in Mumbai, the BMC announced seven steps to address the underlying issues. It has also decided to install air purifying towers across several locations in the city. To implement the measures, the BMC has allocated a budget of Rs 25 crore.

"The four major contributing factors to Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality are identified as road and construction dust, traffic congestion, industries and power sector, and waste burning. To address this emergency in the city, the BMC announces a seven-step strategy under the Clean Air Mumbai initiative with an objective to reduce emissions," it said in the budget statement.

Also read: BMC presents Rs 52,619 crore budget; to invest Rs 27,247 crore in civic facilities
As part of the seven-step strategy, the civic body will encourage sustainable construction and demolition practices under which construction guidelines will be issued for builders to control dust at construction sites. The second step will aim to address dust reduction measures from roads, promote clean transport, sustainable waste management, green urban projects and arrange awareness programmes.

"The challenge is to quantify the waste dissemination process for construction and demolition. There is a need to properly estimate waste generated per day, track construction projects, cover vehicles carrying the waste/debris and ensure in-situ monitoring of this waste/debris moving towards recycling, among other measures," it added.