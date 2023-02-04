Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation presents Rs 52,619 crore budget

The budget was presented to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday presented Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

"The budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed to Rs 52,619.07 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is Rs 45,949.21 crore, by 14.52 per cent,” the budget document states.

This is for the first time after 1985 that the administration of the richest municipal body in the country presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators came to end on March 7, 2022.