MHADA lottery: More than 20,000 applications for 4,600 affordable homes under Rs 50 lakh near Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The price range of these units is between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. The application window opened on March 8 and will close on April 10. The results of the MHADA lottery will be announced on May 10.

More than 20,000 applications have been received for the purchase of 4,600 affordable homes put up on sale near Mumbai by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). April 10 is the last date to submit applications.

According to figures shared by MHADA, in all 20,832 applications have been submitted for 4,640 apartments and 14 plots on sale under MHADA's annual lottery. Of the applicants, 11,693 have also made the earnest money deposit (EMD) required to confirm the expression of interest in the lottery.

Price range and carpet area

