MC explains: Why housing rentals in Delhi-NCR have shot through the roof

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

It’s primarily on account of a large number of investors exiting ‘saturated' markets and selling units to end users, leading to a paucity of housing units on rent.

Representative image

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic waning and employees returning to offices, the rental housing demand in Delhi-NCR has shot through the roof, leading to an almost 20-25 percent jump in rents in established markets of Gurgaon and Noida.

Apart from rising demand, availability has also fallen considerably as investors, who have made profits, have exited ‘saturated’ real estate markets to reinvest gains in other upcoming locations. A delay in delivery of under-construction units, and ready-to-move-in units bought to live in and not as investments are also fuelling the rental demand.

After offices reopened, the rental demand in Noida has shot up by around 25 to 30 percent. A 2BHK unit available for Rs 10,000 per month during the pandemic has now gone up to Rs 15,000 while a 3BHK earlier available for 12,000 is now quoting Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000.

To cite a few more examples, studio apartments in Sector 137 in Noida that were earlier available on rent for Rs 12,000 are now going for Rs 17,000. Rents of 2BHK units have increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000.

There are hardly any affordable options available even in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) as no new residential stock has come up in the last two to three years. The recently handed-over Amrapali projects are perhaps the only ones where rents are in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.