MC Explains: How unpaid dues by Noida and Greater Noida builders leaves homebuyers in the lurch

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 04, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Unless developers clear their dues to the authorities, about 100,000 buyers cannot get their homes registered.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed intervention applications filed by real estate developers against its November 7 order.

That order recalled a 2020 direction to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for delays in payment of land dues by real estate companies. The court made it clear that the 8 percent ceiling would apply only to the Amrapali projects as a special case.

This meant that builders would now have to pay dues at a higher rate of interest and this may include the penal interest that has accumulated over the years. According to reports, builders owe almost Rs 40,000 crore to the authorities – Rs 26,000 crore to the Noida Authority and almost Rs 14,000 crore to the Greater Noida Authority.

How does the order impact homebuyers?