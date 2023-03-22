 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: All about the upcoming 1,000-acre Global City in Gurugram

Ashish Mishra
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

The project is envisioned as a city within a city and a new central business district for Gurugram.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has invited bids for the auction of three mixed-use plots in its Global City Project in Gurugram, which officials said has an investment potential of $15 billion.

The HSIIDC has also floated tenders for developing facilities such as civic amenities in Global City, which is to be spread over 1,000 acres with residential zones, industrial clusters and commercial sites.

Officials said construction work is likely to start by August or after the monsoon retreats in September. The deadline for completion is 36 months from the start of construction.

What is Global City?