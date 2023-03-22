MC Explains: All about the upcoming 1,000-acre Global City in Gurugram

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has invited bids for the auction of three mixed-use plots in its Global City Project in Gurugram, which officials said has an investment potential of $15 billion.

The HSIIDC has also floated tenders for developing facilities such as civic amenities in Global City, which is to be spread over 1,000 acres with residential zones, industrial clusters and commercial sites.

Officials said construction work is likely to start by August or after the monsoon retreats in September. The deadline for completion is 36 months from the start of construction.

What is Global City?

The Haryana government envisages Global City as the new central business district of Gurugram and a ‘city within a city.’ The township will be developed across sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurugram along the under-construction Dwarka Expressway (also known as the Northern Peripheral Road). It will also be accessible from Pataudi Road.

Global City will be connected to New Delhi and other parts of Gurugram. NH 48 (Delhi-Jaipur) and the Central Peripheral Road are close to the project.

Officials said an interstate and intercity bus terminal and an integrated multi-modal transit hub are being developed in the vicinity of Global City.

Almost 500 acres will be for residential and commercial complexes and industrial clusters and the rest will be for construction of roads, sewer lines, utility tunnels, and fire-fighting systems, among other amenities.

What amenities will it offer?

Global City is planned as a self-sufficient township with focus on modern technology and future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure, ease of living, skilling of people, and employment generation.

A senior HSIIDC official said the upcoming city will have a unique “utility tunnel” beneath the roads.

“This tunnel will be used for catering to all types of utilities including electricity lines, water pipelines, and telephone network lines. With such a tunnel in place, there will be no need for road digging in the future,” the official said.

He claimed this will be the first of its kind facility in any Indian city.

Global City will be a walkable city and there will be dedicated pathways for walkers and cyclists. Various modes of public transport systems such as the Gurugram-Bawal metro corridor will pass through the city.

Interstate and intercity bus terminals will be developed near the futuristic township that will boost connectivity in the region. In the second phase of the project, an additional 500 acres will be developed and will include the metro corridor, the official added.

Which companies are interested in Global City?

According to HSIIDC officials, five roundtable conferences were held in India and abroad to attract investments for the development of Global City. Two conferences were held in Dubai, two in Gurugram and one in Mumbai.

Real estate companies such as Sobha Group, Emmar Group, and the Lulu Group have evinced interest in the Global City project and some have visited the site.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal conducted the conference in Dubai in October, which was attended by Emmar Group, Sobha Realty, Lulu Group, and Dubai Investments, among others.

What is the current status of the project?

The HSIIDC has floated two tenders for Global City. One for the auction of three mixed-use sites and the other to appoint a project management consultant for the development of civic facilities.

The plots put up for sale cumulatively measure about 142.52 acres. The last date to apply is May 1. The e-auction of the three plots measuring 78.53 acres, 23.76 acres and 40.23 acres will be conducted on May 19.

The reserve price for the 78.53-acre plot is Rs 4,957 crore, while for the 23.76 acre plot it is Rs 1,298 crore and for the 40.23-acre plot it is Rs 1,562 crore.

Only 20 percent of the total area in two plots can be developed for residential use and for the third plot, it is 30 percent. The remaining area is for non-residential use.

The last date for submitting bids for development of infrastructure facilities in the upcoming township is April 12. The e-auction date is yet to be announced.

“We are anticipating to start construction work on the ground after the monsoon or by August this year. We have set a target to complete the project in 36 months or three years from the date of start of construction activities,” the official said.

What is the legal status of the land?

According to officials, the Global City concept dates back to FY04, when it was decided to develop this area as a special economic zone and land acquisition started. In 2006, the land was given to a private concessionaire. However, the project could not take off and the land was returned to the government in 2014.

In the meantime, petitions were filed in the high court against the land acquisition. The high court stayed the acquisition of land in areas where Global City was proposed in 2016. Later, HSIIDC sought a vacation of the stay, saying that the land transferred to the private company was returned to the corporation.

The Haryana government granted in-principle approval for re-designation of over 1,000 acres of land for Global City as a special zone in 2017 to be developed as a mixed-use entity.

In January 2023, the petitions challenging the land acquisition were disposed of as “not pressed and withdrawn” by the court, clearing the way for the Global City project.

“Now all the land, which is to be developed, is litigation-free. We have no encumbrance on the project and it is ready to be given a practical shape,” the official added.