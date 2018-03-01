Haryana, Noida authorities to auction prime commercial sites soon: Sources

After the successful auction of a prime commercial site in Gurugram by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to DLF that fetched a record sum of Rs 1496 crore, the authority is planning to dispose of other commercial sites in a month’s time.

Noteworthy sites in this auction include the 4.5 acres Japanese Hostel site located on NH8 and the Global City project located along Dwarka Expressway.

“We will be auctioning a slew of commercial and institutional sites across the state in a month’s time. These would include properties in Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak etc. Among the prime properties that we intend auctioning are the Japanese Hostel complex spread over 4.5 acres of prime land on National Highway 8, located right across Signature Tower in Gurugram. The other site is the Global City project spread across 1000 acres and another 200 acres of land abutting the Northern Peripheral Road in Harsaru and Garhi Harsaru areas which are earmarked for commercial use,” HSIIDC sources told Moneycontrol.

“We will be launching the advertisement campaign in a month’s time,” sources said.

Buoyed by the response being generated for commercial properties in NCR, Noida Authority is also planning to launch a commercial plots scheme in a week’s time.

“In about 10 days, Noida Authority will be launching a scheme for commercial plots,” said Alok Tandon, Noida Authority's chief executive officer and chairman.

It is worth noting here that in the month of January, Noida Authority had launched a scheme for two of its new industrial sectors – 155 and 156. Entrepreneurs could apply for plots of sizes 5 acres and multiples of 5 acres under an open-ended scheme. The total land available was approximately spread across 250 acres.

On Monday, Aadarshini Real Estate Developers Private Limited, a subsidiary of DLF Home Developers Limited, had emerged as the highest and successful bidder of an e-auction conducted by HSIIDC for a freehold land parcel measuring 11.76 acres located in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram. Multiple bidders had participated in the e-auction. The land parcel has been earmarked for mixed-use development and is eligible for the higher floor area ratio (FAR) as per the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy that makes it over 2 million sq ft.

HSIIDC managing director Raja Sekhar Vundru in a statement said the success of the auction assumes significance in the light of the generally held perception of a sluggish real estate market. "It also indicates the status of Gurugram as the most preferred investment destination in India near Delhi," he had said, adding that considering the response of this auction, HSIIDC now plans to aggressively take up disposal of other such sites and projects.

DLF termed the project as a “Strategic fit in the overall master plan of ‘Downtown’, Gurugram as its location is next to the existing operational buildings of Cybercity, Cyber Park (under construction) and future development of Mall of India, Gurugram. The development of this land parcel is envisaged in the near future and shall be positioned as a Grade A commercial complex in a similar genre as Horizon Centre in DLF5, Gurugram, the company said in its disclosure to stock exchanges.

Real estate experts say that the deal is a landmark deal for Gurugram. “It helps the company retain its competitive edge in the commercial segment. It is a profitable deal. It is likely to make a profit of Rs 1600 to Rs 1700 crore from this deal in the next three to five years alone,” says Samir Jasuja, founder and MD, Propequity.

But does the DLF deal indicate that the commercial segment is back on the path of recovery? According to experts, over the last few years, the limited amount of supply in the market has constrained take-up of commercial space in most markets. The same is the case with Cyber City area where there is not much Grade A commercial space supply available. This deal will mean that new Grade A supply will be added in the Cyber City area and that is a good sign for the commercial segment.

“We are already seeing rentals being quoted at Rs 125 to Rs 135 per sq ft depending on the location and requirements. The Cyber Park project in the vicinity is already seeing pre-commitments in the range of Rs 110 to Rs 115 per sq ft. By the time the Udyog Project comes up in the next three to five years, rates would only increase,” says Vivek Dahiya, managing director, North, Cushman & Wakefield India.

But as for overall growth in the commercial segment, he says that the segment will start looking up only when it is the actual demand that is the reason for sales going up and not just the supply constraint. “When job creation happens on the ground. Right now even the IT occupiers are not growing more than 10 percent,” he adds.

As per the India Real Estate Residential and Office (July-Decemeber 2017) report by Knight Frank India report, the share of technology sector has been on a decline in the past eight quarters, accounting for mere 18 percent in 2017 – the lowest ever. Coupled with absence of any large deals IT sectors’ demand share has further reduced to 15 percent in H2 2017 from an already low 28 percent share in H2 2016. The macroeconomic change in the dynamics of the IT sector is responsible for its slowdown. The sector, which is increasingly emphasising on automation, is in turn leading to a slowdown in hiring by larger IT firms, thus translating into a dull demand and cautious moves for large office spaces. Also, it is to be noted that currently, NCR does not have good quality IT supply which is also deterring demand.

“The overall vacancy in Cyber City is coming down and makes sense for DLF to buy and hold on for the future. This is a complementary/top dollar deal for DLF. For the overall commercial real estate market, this deal indicates that there is continuing demand for office space in Gurugram in prime areas. It is also a good sign for government agencies that are currently cash-strapped This will enable it to develop more sectors, new infrastructure going forward,” says Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director – North, Knight Frank India.

Real estate experts say that going forward more deals will take place in NCR. There will also be activity around landowners, developers who do not have the wherewithal to build right now, tying up with brand names to execute commercial projects.

