 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Maharashtra: 5,990 affordable homes for sale via lottery system in Pune region, 2,908 to be sold on first come, first served basis

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

The unit size for each flat varies from 300 sq ft to above 600 sq ft, and the price varies from Rs 13 lakh to above Rs 60 lakh, depending on the area, according to MHADA.

Representative image

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced plans to sell 5,990 affordable homes in the Pune region in February, according to a statement issued by the authority.

Of the 5,990 homes, 2,908 homes will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while the rest will be part of the lottery being conducted by the Pune Board of MHADA. The results of the lottery will be declared on February 17.

The 5,990 homes are up for sale in several categories, based on income slab, unit size and cost. The income groups have been categorised as: economically weaker section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG).

The unit size for each flat varies from 300 sq ft to above 600 sq ft, and the price varies from Rs 13 lakh to above Rs 60 lakh, depending on the area. The flats are available in and around Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to MHADA officials, this will be the first lottery that will be conducted completely online. Last week, the authority launched a mobile application through which citizens can register and apply for purchase of a flat under the lottery system.

Once an applicant registers online, he/she will have to submit documents, including their Aadhaar card, PAN card, proof of income, etc. Post verification, applicants will be eligible to participate in the lottery.

Mehul R Thakkar
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol