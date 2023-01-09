Maharashtra: 5,990 affordable homes for sale via lottery system in Pune region, 2,908 to be sold on first come, first served basis

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced plans to sell 5,990 affordable homes in the Pune region in February, according to a statement issued by the authority.

Of the 5,990 homes, 2,908 homes will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while the rest will be part of the lottery being conducted by the Pune Board of MHADA. The results of the lottery will be declared on February 17.

The 5,990 homes are up for sale in several categories, based on income slab, unit size and cost. The income groups have been categorised as: economically weaker section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG).

The unit size for each flat varies from 300 sq ft to above 600 sq ft, and the price varies from Rs 13 lakh to above Rs 60 lakh, depending on the area. The flats are available in and around Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to MHADA officials, this will be the first lottery that will be conducted completely online. Last week, the authority launched a mobile application through which citizens can register and apply for purchase of a flat under the lottery system.

Once an applicant registers online, he/she will have to submit documents, including their Aadhaar card, PAN card, proof of income, etc. Post verification, applicants will be eligible to participate in the lottery.

Why sell on a first come, first served basis? According to MHADA, of the 5,990 flats, 2,908 flats will be sold outside the lottery. The reason for this is because they are unsold inventory from previous lotteries. A MHADA official, who did not want to be identified, said, “These flats were put on sale in previous lotteries but did not find any takers due to which we have kept their sale on a first come, first served basis. Anyone can make the payment for these flats and take the possession. They are available in all income categories: EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG." What are the income slabs for various groups? The income slab for the EWS category is Rs 6 lakh for those residing in the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state. For the LIG category, the income slab is Rs 9 lakh for the Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state. The slab for the MIG category is Rs 12 lakh per annum, while it is over Rs 12 lakh per annum for the HIG category, across the state in both cases. Also read: Maharashtra government revises income slabs for buyers of affordable homes 4,000 homes in Mumbai lottery Additionally, MHADA's Mumbai board, after a gap of four years, will announce the sale of 4,000 affordable homes by lottery. The announcement is expected this month, and the lottery is expected to be held in the last week of February or March. More than 50 percent of these homes are expected to be for the economically weaker section, officials said. The Maharashtra government established MHADA in 1977 to provide housing at affordable prices in Mumbai and other parts of the State. Since its establishment, MHADA has constructed 4,85,151 tenements (as of November 2021), according to data from the Maharashtra Economic Survey of 2021-22, which was tabled in the state assembly last March.

Mehul R Thakkar

