Luxury home developer Isprava raises Rs 160 crore, to expand India, overseas business

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Isprava has built luxury homes in Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli and the Nilgiris. The money will be used for a more strategic purpose such as acquisition and inorganic growth, co-founder and CEO tells Moneycontrol

The Isprava Group, a luxury home developer focused on non-urban areas, has raised Rs 160 crore in a funding round led by London Stock Exchange-listed Symphony International Holdings Limited, the company said on January 19.

Isprava and its hospitality business Lohono Stays would utilise the funds to expand their footprint in India and other countries. They would look at technology and product development, the company said.

“The reason why we have raised the amount is not because there is a requirement for the money but because they are the right partners for us,” Isprava Group co-founder and CEO Nibhrant Shah said told Moneycontrol.

The company raised a round last year. The focus of the first round of funding was majorly at the project level and that financing was for land acquisition, Shah said.

“This amount is for a more strategic purpose such as acquisition and inorganic growth. Our focus will also be on technology and product development,” he said.

Founded by Nibhrant, Dhimaan Shah and Rohan Lamba, Isprava in six years has delivered over 160 homes with an additional 270 homes under various stages of construction in places such as Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli and the Nilgiris.