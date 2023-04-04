 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Lukewarm response to Film City prompts official huddle on April 5 to decide future course

Ashish Mishra
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Film City would feature pre- and post-production facilities and film tourism. It would have space for music dubbing, editing and VFX studios, holding movie premieres and film festivals, and include a film museum and theme park.

The Film City is planned to be built on 1,000 acres in Sector 21 of YIEDA and will be situated 6 km from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Film City, a pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,  seemed to have hit a stonewall after a tepid response from potential bidders to two global tenders.

People at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) aware of the development said top officials will meet in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 5, to find a way out of the impasse and decide on a future course.

The people said YEIDA had been exploring three potential models to develop the project – public-private partnerships, the Authority executing the project on its own, or awarding it to a single entity.

“The April 5 meeting is likely to discuss all these issues before deciding on the way forward,” one of the people said.