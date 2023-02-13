 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
K Raheja Corp acquires FSI rights of almost 1.52 lakh sq ft in Mumbai for Rs 275 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

K Raheja Corp, through its subsidiary K Raheja Corp Realty Pvt Ltd, acquired the rights from M M Developer and Saroj Landmark Realty LLP.

Mumbai-based developer K Raheja Corp has acquired rights over floor space index (FSI) of almost 1.52 lakh sq ft in Mumbai, Wadala, for over Rs 275 crore, showed documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

K Raheja Corp has acquired the rights through its subsidiary K Raheja Corp Realty Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Feat Properties Private Limited, from M M Developer and Saroj Landmark Realty LLP, the documents showed.

The property was being developed as part of the implementation of the slum rehabilitation scheme of the state government. The developers used the rehab component of a portion of the said land and rehabilitated all eligible slum dwellers.

The FSI rights are used for the purpose of developing a free sale component of the slum rehabilitation project. The total area of the building is around 1.52 lakh sq ft on which around 350 units can be constructed. The total area of the land is around 43,924.57 sq ft.