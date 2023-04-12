 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hiranandani Group plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore for 1 million sq ft of residences at Panvel near Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The company plans to build 700 units of 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes in the price bracket of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 2 crore and also has plans to foray into redevelopment.

The Panvel realty market is currently booming as a new economic node with the commissioning of mega infrastructure projects, said Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and MD of Hiranandani Group.

The Hiranandani Group is going to invest Rs 1,000 crore and construct 1 million sq ft of housing for their upcoming township project in Panvel near Mumbai. The company plans to construct apartments 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments in the price range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 2 crore on the land parcel bought in 2008, Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, told Moneycontrol.

Why 1 BHK?

The company said the launch of 700 units in Panvel, registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, comprises apartments ranging between 490 sq ft and 1150 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The company aims to tap the growing luxury home demand in Panvel. The new sector will have an array of recreational and leisure amenities to benefit the homebuyers, the company said in a statement.

“The Panvel realty market is currently booming as a new economic node with the commissioning of mega infrastructure projects. This has already led to the increase in property prices index northwards. The region is also witnessing the foray of many organised and branded developers to capitalise on the new growth opportunities. The reason we are still offering 1 BHK apartment is that there is still demand for the same. The day there is no demand for 1 BHK apartments, we will focus on 2 BHK and further on,” said Hiranandani.