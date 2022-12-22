 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Haryana RERA imposes penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on 5 builders for not completing projects on time

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:13 PM IST

According to the HRERA statement, the real estate builders that have been fined include Identity Buildtech Private Limited, BPTP Limited, Advance India Projects Limited, KLJ Realtech Private Limited, Spaze Towers Private Limited.

The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) fined five builders with penalties of Rs 25 lakh each for failing to complete their projects within their declared timelines, a statement from the real estate regulator said on December 22.

According to the statement, the real estate regulator, however, allowed the realtors' RERA registration certificates to remain in force with new timelines.

The real estate builders that have been fined include Identity Buildtech Private Limited, BPTP Limited, Advance India Projects Limited, KLJ Realtech Private Limited and Spaze Towers Private Limited, added the statement.

There was no immediate response available from builders that were fined by the authority, on the above development.

The statement said that the authority has imposed the penalty on Identity Buildtech for not completing the Ansal Highland Park project in Sector 103 within the declared timeline of June 2022. It had moved a fresh application with the authority seeking time till May 2024, now, to complete the project.

“The authority decides to permit the RERA registration in force up to May 2024. The promoter has admitted the violation of Section 4 (2)(l)(C) of Act 2016 and after hearing him on quantum of penalty, the authority has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 25 lakh and the penalty be deposited with the authority within a period of one month of the order,” the statement said citing the order issued on December 20.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News