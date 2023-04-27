Haryana govt discontinues affordable plotted housing scheme in Faridabad, Gurugram

The Haryana government has discontinued its affordable plotted housing scheme, Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY), in Faridabad and Gurugram districts due to the high cost of land and its failure to benefit the lower and middle-income group homebuyers.

According to officials, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, on April 20, issued a notice regarding the discontinuation of the DDJAY scheme in the Final Development Plan 2031 of Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex and Faridabad.

Officials said that the reason for scrapping the scheme was that the independent floors were being sold at very high prices due to high land costs, which has turned this affordable housing scheme “unaffordable” for homebuyers of this segment in Faridabad and Gurugram.

Ashish Mishra