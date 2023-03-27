HARERA rejects application of a promoter seeking extension of registration of group housing project

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has rejected the application of real estate promoter Shree Vardhman Infraheights Private Limited seeking extension of registration of its group housing project Shree Vardhman Victoria, citing “repeated non-compliance” of various rules and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the authority said.

According to a statement issued by the authority on March 27, HARERA in its order said that it had granted as many as 24 opportunities to Vardhman Infraheights to comply with the requirements, which were mandatory in order to renew or grant extension to the registration of the project in question but the promoter failed to comply.

The statement said that after hearing the matter on March 20, the authority decided to “reject the application” and it also issued the order to “freeze” all bank accounts of the promoter.

"Even today (on March 20, 2023), none has appeared on behalf of the promoter applicant, which indicates that he (the promoter) does not intend to pursue the matter. In view of the above, the application for extension of the registration of the project is hereby rejected under the provisions of Section 6 of the RERA Act, 2016," said the order passed by the bench consisting of members Ashok Sangwan, Vijay Kumar Goyal and Sanjeev Kumar Arora. The authority also said that the processing fee deposited by the promoter will also be forfeited. Related stories Moneycontrol News Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News More than half of office space transactions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune above 1 lakh sq ft in 2022...

