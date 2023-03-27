 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HARERA rejects application of a promoter seeking extension of registration of group housing project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

An application regarding extension of registration of the Shree Vardhman Victoria group housing project in Sector 70 in Gurugram, which is being developed by Shree Vardhman Infraheights, was submitted in October 2021 under Section 6 of RERA.

HARERA in its order said that it had granted as many as 24 opportunities to Vardhman Infraheights to comply with the requirements, which were mandatory in order to renew or grant extension to the registration of the project in question but the promoter failed to comply. Representative picture

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has rejected the application of real estate promoter Shree Vardhman Infraheights Private Limited seeking extension of registration of its group housing project Shree Vardhman Victoria, citing “repeated non-compliance” of various rules and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the authority said.

According to a statement issued by the authority on March 27, HARERA in its order said that it had granted as many as 24 opportunities to Vardhman Infraheights to comply with the requirements, which were mandatory in order to renew or grant extension to the registration of the project in question but the promoter failed to comply.

The statement said that after hearing the matter on March 20, the authority decided to “reject the application” and it also issued the order to “freeze” all bank accounts of the promoter.

