Gurugram high-rise residents claim structural audit reports not given to them

Ashish Mishra
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Structural safety audits were carried out in 17 multi-storeyed apartment complexes on the directions of deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav after residents complained of deficiencies in the buildings.

Residents of high-rise societies in Gurugram said they are yet to get the reports of structural safety audits that were conducted in October and November in the wake of the collapse of a portion of a tower in Chintels Paradiso.

The residents said the audit reports were submitted to the district administration a fortnight ago. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav ordered the safety audits of 17 high-rise societies in August. The residents approached the administration to get safety audits of their buildings carried out after they complained of structural deficiencies in them.

Building safety became a matter of concern in Gurugram after two people were killed when the floors of six apartments collapsed in Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109. Separately, residents of NBCC Green View in Sector 39D had to move out after a safety audit showed their apartments were structurally unsafe.

District administration officials said the structural audit reports had been submitted to the deputy commissioner but are yet to be reviewed.

“The audit of Central Park-2 was ordered after a portion of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso collapsed in February,” said Prabhat Bhardwaj, president of the Bellevue Central Park-2 residents’ welfare association. “We have come to know that the audit has been completed and the report has been submitted to the district administration but we are yet to get that report.”

