Greater Noida Authority to auction 11 IT and ITES plots, aims to earn over Rs 400 crore

With the goal of meeting the demand for IT Business Parks and IT-Enabled Services (ITES), the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for IT and ITES plots.

Under the scheme, 11 plots located in the Techzone sector have been put on sale, according to GNIDA officials. The allotment will be through an e-auction and the last date to apply is May 6.

Officials said that the Authority aims to earn nearly Rs 414 crore from the allotment of these plots.

They said that the demand to set up IT industries and related services is high in the region and many queries have been received from potential investors in this connection.

Ashish Mishra