Greater Noida Authority takes action against two builders for not clearing dues

Ashish Mishra
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

The GNIDA also cancelled allotment of plots to three educational institutions for not completing the project and also non-payment of dues.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has taken action against real estate developers and educational institutions for non-payment of dues and non-completion of projects.

The GNIDA issued Recovery Certificates (RCs) amounting to Rs 23.39 crore against two real estate developers, Assotech Realty and AVJ Homes, for not clearing their dues for over a decade despite repeated reminders. The RCs have been sent to the Collector for the recovery of dues.

Assotech Realty was allotted a 29,623 square meter plot in Sector Zeta One in 2005 and has not made payments since 2012, owing around Rs 13.39 crore as premium and additional compensation.

The builder has completed the project but has not deposited the dues of GNIDA in full. The second RC was issued against AVJ Developers, who were given a plot of about 4473 square meters in Sector Beta II in 2009. The developer owes around Rs 10 crore as outstanding dues towards the premium on the plot and has not paid dues since 2013.