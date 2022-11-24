 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Dues unpaid, project not completed: Greater Noida Authority cancels two plots of Parsvanath Developers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

The Authority will take over both the plots — located in Greater Noida’s Sector Pi — and allot them afresh.

Greater Noida West (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)

The Greater Noida Authority has cancelled the allotment of two plots to Parsvanath Developers for not completing the project and for non-payment of dues of Rs 281 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Authority on Thursday, it will take over both these plots and reallot them afresh. The plots are located in Sector Pi of Greater Noida.

The Authority said Parsvanath Developers were slated to complete the projects by 2013. Their dues are also still pending. The action was taken per the directions of Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

“The Greater Noida Authority has started taking strict action against allottees who have neither cleared their dues nor completed their projects. The Authority’s CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, has said that those who have neither cleared their dues nor completed their projects will not be spared and their allotments will be cancelled,” the statement said.

Moneycontrol reached out to Pradeep Jain, chairman Parsvanath Developers, but there was no response.

Earlier this week, the Noida Authority had also begun issuing notices to developers to pay their outstanding amounts or face action. The move is aimed to benefit thousands of homebuyers who are waiting to get their homes registered.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News