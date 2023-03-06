 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dombivli building develops cracks after 22 years leaving 250 families homeless

Mar 06, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Representative Image

As the fire department, local ward officials, disaster management personnel and police rushed to the scene, residents of F wing in Shanti Upvan Complex, who had rushed out of their homes after 11 pm on March 4 following a loud noise, found cracks on the building, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Shivanand Tiwari, who lives on the ground floor of F wing, told HT that it felt like an earthquake. “There was a loud noise and dust enveloped the room,” he said. “I immediately rushed out with my wife and two children. I doubt if the building was constructed using standard quality materials, looking at its state in just 22 years,” as quoted by HT.

In addition to 42 families living in the F wing, the local administration also evacuated 250 families in all five wings as a precaution. Bharat Pawar, ward officer of KDMC, said, “The pillar of F wing has developed cracks, and part of the base of the building has caved in. We learnt that the builder had started repair work in the building but we are still verifying this. The F wing is in a dangerous state and we will have to demolish it,” as quoted in the report.

