DLF to launch 1,100 luxury condos in Gurgaon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

The company will be launching a high-rise condominium project after almost a decade and is eyeing a revenue potential of Rs 8,000 crore

It is expected that DLF will launch 25 percent of the inventory in the first phase and clock in sales close to Rs 2,000 crore

Real estate major DLF is expected to launch a new luxury project comprising 1,100 dwelling units in Gurgaon on Golf Course Extension Road and is eyeing a potential revenue of Rs 8,000 crore from the luxury housing project going forward, said company sources.

The formal launch is expected next week, they added.

DLF will be launching a high-rise condominium after nearly 10 years. The last project which they completed was Crest and Camellias and the company has been focusing on generating cash by executing low-rise independent floors in DLF City, New Gurgaon and Panchkula.

