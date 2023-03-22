 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF family, 11 other Indian developers in M3M Hurun Global Rich List

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family were ranked 21 in India with wealth of $6.8 billion.

DLF Camellias in Gurugram. (Picture: DLF Camellias website)

DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family topped the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List among Indian real estate developers with wealth of $6.8 billion, followed by Chandru Raheja and family.

The total number of real estate billionaires in India fell to 12 from 14 in 2022, according to the list released on March 22. Their cumulative wealth dropped 20 percent to $37.7 billion in 2023.

“This is primarily on account of the Ukraine war, inflation and increase in interest rates,” Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher at Hurun India, told Moneycontrol. “The dollar has also appreciated significantly and this has impacted the value of companies in the Indian real estate space.”