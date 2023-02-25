 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Delhi court asks EOW to register FIR against IREO Gurugram Hills developer

Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

The court observed that as per the ATR filed by the police, the construction was not complete, and not all the licences or permissions pertaining to the project had been obtained.

Issuing directions in a case filed by Bhaskar Pramanik, former Chairman, Microsoft India,  regarding the IREO Gurugram Hills project, a Delhi court instructed the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police to register an FIR against IREO Private Limited and its MD Lalit Goyal.

Pramanik, who has invested Rs 7.15 crore in the project, has alleged that the project, which was launched in 2012, is still incomplete and he is yet to get possession of his flat.

The complainant has alleged that the project, which was launched in 2012, is still not complete and he is yet to get possession of his flat.

According to an order issued by Punit Pahwa, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Saket court, IREO Pvt Ltd launched the project in 2012. Possession  was supposed to be offered within 42 months from the date of the agreement.