Chintels Paradiso developer asked to evacuate residents of two towers immediately, pay rent at Rs 15 psft

Ashish Mishra
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The district administration had ordered the evacuation of towers E and F of the Gurugram housing complex after a portion of tower D collapsed in February killing two women. Residents want clarity over the reconstruction of their flats.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) at Gurugram has asked the developer of Chintels Paradiso to get the two towers in the housing complex which saw a building collapse vacated immediately.

The district administration had ordered the evacuation of towers E and F of the housing complex in sector 109 in Gurugram where a portion of tower D collapsed in February 2022, killing two women. The residents continue to live in these buildings that have been declared unsafe for living by IIT-Delhi.

In an order, the district town planner (enforcement) Gurugram, directed the builder to pay the rent to residents of the two towers at a rate of Rs 15 per square foot.

Residents of these towers were demanding the reconstruction of flats at the same site and a 10 percent higher monthly rent compared to what was given to the evacuees of tower D.