Chintels Paradiso case: Residents want builder to bear reconstruction cost, continue paying rent

Ashish Mishra
May 01, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Seek a meeting with authorities, say that the builder is asking for Rs 1,000 per square foot if residents chose to opt for the reconstruction of flats, which is not fair.

Chintels Paradiso

A day after Gurugram-based developer Chintels India Private Ltd offered residents of Chintels Paradiso two options that include a buyback option or redevelopment of flats, the RWA sought a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram for their demands.

On February 10, 2022, two women were killed after the ceilings of several flats in tower D of Chintels Paradiso collapsed. Since tower D residents have been living on rent and occupants of towers E and F were also directed to evacuate their flats as these towers were declared “structurally unsafe” by IIT Delhi in February 2023.

Residents' concerns

The residents of towers E and F have been living under constant threat and have not evacuated despite repeated orders in the last two months. The district administration had earlier ordered the developer to evacuate the occupants of these towers and pay them rent at a rate of Rs 15 per square foot.