Glory days to graveyard: The story of north Delhi's Coronation Park

Namrata Kohli
Feb 18, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The location of the historic Delhi Durbars is fast becoming a lost relic of the Raj. Nonetheless, it can bloom into a salubrious (and historical) community space if a few things are done right.

Coronation Park was the original CP of Delhi, a marker of imperial grandeur as much as Connaught Place is.

Shortly after the first Indian war of Independence, in an attempt to assert the might of Her Majesty, Coronation Park began life in 1877 as the location for the first Delhi Durbar. It was a massive Merchant Ivory-style Raj production complete with elephants and Indian royalty and decorated British dignitaries in attendance, to mark the proclamation of Queen Victoria as the Empress of India. Seventy-thousand people apparently attended this show.

Two more Durbars were held here. One in 1903 to mark the succession of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra as the Emperor and Empress of India, and another in 1911, to commemorate the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary, and their proclamation as Emperor and Empress of India.

The last Durbar was significant as this was where the king announced the decision to move the capital of British India away from swampy Calcutta full of pesky mosquitoes and Bengali revolutionaries to dusty Dilli, thus paving the way for the foundation of the seventh city of Delhi.