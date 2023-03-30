 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avener Capital and Bajaj Consultants buy duplex worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The apartments in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West are spread across an area of 9,593 sq ft.

Image for Representation

Avener Capital and Bajaj Consultants have bought a duplex in Mumbai’s Worli for around Rs 100 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The apartments in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West are spread across an area of 9,593 sq ft. The seller is Oberoi Realty and the transaction value is Rs 100.70 crore.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.90 crore. The transaction was registered on March 24, 2023, the documents showed.

Queries have been sent to Oberoi Realty, Avener Capital, and Bajaj Consultants. The story will be updated once their response is received.