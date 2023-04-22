Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Mumbai developers shower offers due to sluggishness in the affordable housing segment

Real estate developers in Mumbai are offering discounts and deals to attract potential homebuyers on Akshaya Tritiya amid fears of a slowdown due to job cuts and home loan interest rates nearing double digits. Experts say that while demand for affordable housing has tapered somewhat, this has been compensated by traction in the mid and luxury segment.

According to Maharashtra government data, Mumbai has seen 7,400 property registrations this Akshaya Tritiya (as of April 21, 2023). Last year, the number stood at more than 11,000. There is typically a lag in property purchases and registrations, and this year’s Akshaya Tritiya sales are still in play as we speak.

According to developers and experts Moneycontrol spoke to, the demand for housing during this Akshaya Tritiya is similar to last year, despite home loan interest rates increasing from around 6.50 percent to more than 9 percent. However, some sluggishness is seen in the affordable housing segment as buyers in this segment are the most impacted.

"I would say that our understanding and reading of the market in the top eight cities of India, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), indicates that the market is holding up. I would not say that this Akshaya Tritiya there is less traction compared to last year, but neither is it any better. Demand in the mid and luxury segments have compensated for the sluggishness in the affordable segment due to rising home loan interest rates," said Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras, a real estate research company.

Mehul R Thakkar