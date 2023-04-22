Aditya Birla Group company buys Mumbai bungalow for Rs 220 crore

BGH Properties, a company of the Aditya Birla Group, has bought a bungalow in posh area of Mumbai for Rs 220 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located along the Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg.

The total constructed area is 18,494.05 sq ft built up and the area of the covered garages is 190 sq ft each. The date of registration was April 10, 2023, the document showed.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 crore, according to the document.

The transaction is a through a Deed of Transfer. The property has been acquired from the Estate of Ernie Kharshedji Dubash through her surviving will executors Adi N Palia, Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi Hirji Jehangir, Chetan Mahendra Shah, the document showed. An email has been sent to the Aditya Birla Group. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100-mn defamation suit against investor Mahesh Murthy: Reports In 2015, Kumar Mangalam Birla had bought the iconic Jatia House at Little Gibbs Road, Malabar Hill for Rs 425 crore. The house was a two-storied bungalow and boasted of having many open spaces and a huge parking area. Built on 25,000 square feet, the house is just a stone’s throw away from Homi Bhabha’s house that was sold in 2014 for Rs 372 crore. Earlier in 2021, in one of the biggest property deals in Mumbai, Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani had bought an independent house in Mumbai’s posh Malabar Hill area for Rs 1,001 crore. The registration took place on March 31, 2021, the last day that the reduced 3 percent stamp duty was applicable on the sale of housing units in Maharashtra.

Vandana Ramnani