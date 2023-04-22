 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla Group company buys Mumbai bungalow for Rs 220 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 22, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

A company of Aditya Birla Group, BGH Properties, has bought a bungalow in posh area of Mumbai for Rs 220 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located along the Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg.

The total constructed area is 18,494.05 sq ft built up and the area of the covered garages is 190 sq ft each. The date of registration was April 10, 2023, the document showed.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 crore, according to the document.