 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

5 things about Radhakrishna Damani's record Mumbai property deal worth Rs 1,238 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Most of these apartments have a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, and cost Rs 40-50 crore on average, property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Radhakishan Damani (File Image)

To begin with, 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore were bought by family members and associates of Radhakrishna Damani, the founder of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D’Mart chain of stores, in Mumbai last week in perhaps the biggest property deal in the country.

The total carpet area bought by one of India’s top retailers, his associates and companies amounts to 182,084 square feet, including 101 slots for car parking. All the transactions were registered on February 3, 2023. Most of these apartments have a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, and cost Rs 40-50 crore on average, property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The total stamp duty paid was Rs 74.28 crore, the documents showed.

It should be noted that while the Index 2 copies (a document that summarises the registered transaction) for all the 28 transactions are available, the agreement copies have not yet been uploaded.