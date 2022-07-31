RDSS projects worth Rs 1,172 cr to strengthen power infra proposed for Ladakh

Union Territory of Ladakh may garner projects worth Rs 1,172 crore under revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) to strengthen power infrastructure, with an aim to supply electricity to every home by 2024.

The flagship revamped distribution sector scheme is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the power corporations and departments.

In Ladakh, under RDSS, projects worth Rs 1,172.12 crore have been proposed under which Rs 144.60 crore is proposed for loss reduction works, Rs 627.64 crores for electrification of the Changthang region, and Rs 58.50 crore for works in Zanskar region, officials said. In modernisation and system strengthening component works worth Rs 341.47 crore has been proposed for the Union Territory, they added.

Ladakh envisages to gradually reduce the transmission and distribution losses from 48.17 per cent in the base year 2020-21 to 27.85 per cent by 2024-25, the officials said. They expect that in Ladakh, no house would be left without electricity by 2024.