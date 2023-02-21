 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI allows UPI for inbound travellers from G-20 countries

Feb 21, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

The apex bank said that for now, UPI services would be available at international airports in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi

Delegates from G20 countries, RBI said, can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on February 21, extended unified payments interface (UPI) services for inbound travellers from G-20 countries.

Earlier, on February 8, the apex bank announced a facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using UPI while they are in India.

In the initial stage, only ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets, the release said.