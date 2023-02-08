 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick View | RBI's Das just acknowledged FM Sitharaman’s memo on rate hikes

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Das likes to keeps his cards close to the chest, but the MPC may have no more room to hike rates, particularly after the nudge from the government which is batting for growth.

A few years ago, one of the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governors during an off-record chat had candidly admitted that the RBI policies are often 50 percent attributed to the Mint Road and rest to the government. It implied that the government’s thinking often weighs on the rate decisions.

Shaktikanta Das, of all governors, is smart enough to get the signal from the North block early. The government, at this juncture, clearly feels that days of over-fixation on inflation fight is over with numbers falling and growth must now get priority.

The language of the RBI policy announcement from Das on February 8 seemed to reflect that.

The 25-bps rate hike announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor isn’t a surprise, everyone knew a rate hike is going to happen, and it would be a moderate one.