PVR opens first ever IMAX in Kerala

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas has opened Kerala's first ever IMAX along with a 12-screen superplex at Lulu Mall in the state capital here.

The cinemas, which will be opened to the public from December 5, was formally inaugurated jointly by the Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, M A Yusuff Ali and the Joint Managing Director of PVR Limited, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, on Thursday evening.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said the group was very optimistic about the Kerala market.

"We have had a successful venture with the Lulu Mall. We are thrilled to bring the first superplex in Thiruvananthapuram which is in line with our expansion strategy in the South," Bijli told PTI.

Strengthening its foothold across markets, the new property is served in a palatial setting with the highest standard of entertainment making it the state's most advanced cinema.

"The 12-screen property is an innovative excellence; hosting international formats like IMAX and 4DX, 2 of PVR's luxury formats, LUXE intended for an audience segment that desires a great and exclusive experience. The other eight screens provide utmost comfort with last row recliners," PVR Group said.