PVR and INOX aim to end horror show with family friendly stuff

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

While family audiences aren’t exactly setting the box office on fire, their return after a long absence augurs well for the industry.

'Uunchai' is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra, among others. It's scheduled to release on November 11.

After a dismal second quarter, exhibitors are counting on the October-December period, which has so far seen the family audience coming back to theatres in large numbers.

An increase in footfall, driven by the family audience, will lead to a stronger recovery in the coming quarter, said exhibitors.

“Our first quarter of FY23 was bigger than Q1 of FY19 because of better response from family audience for films like KGF 2, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Q2 was not good, business in Q3 and Q4 will be on par with FY19 on a QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) basis," INOX Leisure's Chief Programming Officer, Rajender Singh Jyala, told Moneycontrol.

He said that recent releases, including Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, as well as Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, have been drawing in more family viewers.

Uunchai got more of a family audience as the majority of the audience was over the 40-50 age group and after a long time we have seen senior citizens coming to theatres. Even with Drishyam 2 we are seeing more families making a comeback to theatres," said Jyala.

New releases drawing families