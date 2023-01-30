 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab National Bank Q3 results: Here are five key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The PAT of the Punjab National Bank fell over just over 44 percent on-year in the reporting quarter to Rs 628.88 crore.

The asset quality of the bank improved sharply on a yearly basis during the reporting quarter.

Punjab National Bank’s profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter saw an on-year fall, but it rose on a sequential basis.

Here are the key highlights:

Profit after tax (PAT)

The PAT of Punjab National Bank fell just over 44 percent on-year in the reporting quarter to Rs 628.88 crore.