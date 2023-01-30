Punjab National Bank Q3 results: Here are five key highlights

Punjab National Bank’s profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter saw an on-year fall, but it rose on a sequential basis.

Here are the key highlights:

Profit after tax (PAT)

The PAT of Punjab National Bank fell just over 44 percent on-year in the reporting quarter to Rs 628.88 crore.

However, on a sequential basis, net profit saw a healthy growth of 53.04 percent.

According to the press release, operating profit was at Rs 5,716 crore during Q3FY23, up 12.61 percent on-year.

Strong Net interest income

The net interest income (NII) of the state-owned bank rose 17.6 percent on-year to Rs 9,179 crore in Q3FY23, and to Rs 24,993 for the nine months of FY23, which was up 16.8 percent.

Total interest income of the bank for Q3FY23 was at Rs 22,384 crore and Rs 61,295 crore for 9MFY23. It grew by 15.8 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively on-year basis.

Total income of the bank for Q3FY23 was at Rs 25,722 crore and Rs 70,018 crore for 9MFY23. It grew by 16.8 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, on year-on-year basis.

Non-interest income for Q3FY23 was at Rs 3,338 crore, and grew by 23.6 percent on-year. Fee-based income was at Rs 1,331 crore for Q3FY23 and Rs 4,389 crore for 9MFY23.

Global net interest margins (NIM) improved by 23 bps to 3.16 percent in Q3 FY23 from 2.93 percent in Q3FY22.

Asset quality

The asset quality of the bank improved sharply on a yearly basis during the reporting quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank were at Rs 83,584 crore as on December 31, 2022, down from Rs 97,259 crore as on December 31, 2021.

While, net NPA was at Rs 26,363 crore as on December 31, 2022, as against Rs 33,879 crore as on December 31, 2021.

The gross NPA and net NPA declined by 14.06 percent and 22.18 percent on-year.

The Provisioning Coverage Ratio as at December 31, 2022 works out to 85.17 percent, compared to 81.85 percent as at December 31, 2021.

Deposits

Global Gross Business increased by 9.80 percent on-year to Rs 20.67 lakh crore as at the end of December 2022 as against Rs 18.83 crore in December 2021.

Savings deposits grew by 4.04 percent to Rs 4.52 lakh crore in December 2022. Current deposits were at Rs 64,589 crore in December’22.

CASA Share (Domestic) stands at 43.72 percent of deposits as on December 2022.

Lending

Housing loans segment increased by 9.16 percent on-year to Rs 78,684 crore, while vehicle loans increased by 39.51 percent on-year to Rs 15,404 crore.

Personal loans segment increased by 40.40 percent on-year to Rs 15,805 crore.