Provident Housing to develop townships in Bengaluru, Chennai; to construct 6.5 million square feet

Souptik Datta
Dec 02, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

The Purvankara firm will launch the projects in the next three months with Rs 2,000 crore of construction value and an expected revenue generation of about Rs 4,200 crore.

Mallanna Sasalu, Chief Operating Officer, Provident Housing Limited

Provident Housing, the Bengaluru-based affordable housing wing of Puravankara, plans to launch projects of more than 6.5 million square feet, including two townships in Bengaluru and Chennai, within the next three months.

"We have two-second phase launches and five fresh project launches within three to six months. Currently, we have 8,500 units under construction, and further 6,500 units are being launched across Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru within the period," chief operating officer Mallanna Sasalu told Moneycontrol.

The launches will add up to about Rs 2,000 crore of construction value and are expected to generate about Rs 4,200 crore of revenue for the company.
The company said it has acquired land and secured necessary regulatory permissions for the upcoming projects.

Townships for community building

In January 2023, the company will launch 2700 apartments in Provident Sunworth township near Mysuru Road in Bengaluru.

"We have already delivered 2784 units and the upcoming launch will see apartment costs of Rs 5,500-6,000 per square foot," Sasalu added. A school has been planned, which will be operated by a private company. Additionally, more than 1.9 lakh square feet of retail space is being planned within the community, he added.

