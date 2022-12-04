 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private security industry demands hike in FDI limit to 74%

Dec 04, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

An association of private security services providers on Sunday demanded an increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the sector to 74 percent from the existing 49 percent.

Raising the demand on the occasion of the Private Security Day, which was celebrated across the country on Sunday, the Chairman of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), Kunwar Vikram Singh, said in a statement that raising the FDI limit to 74 percent will help modernise, digitise and propel the growth of the crucial sector which currently employs over one crore personnel.

Currently, FDI in private security agencies is permitted only up to 49 percent.

"CAPSI has written to the Centre seeking amendments to the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act 2005 in view of the changing scenarios in the private security sector. Raising the FDI limit to 74 percent is our key demand. We have also sought the constitution of a Regulatory Board at the Centre and state level comprising members from the government and the industry for better regulation of the sector," Singh added.

The CAPSI chairman further noted that Model Rule 2020 was a welcome change that focused on ease of doing business. However, a large number of states have not implemented Model Rules 2020.

Therefore, amendments in PSAR Act are urgently needed to bring more transparency, speed up the digitisation process and improve standards of ease of doing business, which will propel the growth of the Industry, he added.