Post AIIMS attack, govt bodies on high alert, issue multiple security advisories

Aihik Sur
Jan 09, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

The cyber attack on All India Institute of Medical Sciences last year left centralised records inaccessible. Hospital services such as generation of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing and patient discharge were also hit.

Post the AIIMS ransomware attack, the central government and its various ministries and bodies have gone on high alert with many issuing separate cybersecurity advisories, warning employees of existing threats to their systems, the ways they can prevent cyber attacks and so on.

In December, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warned its employees not to access torrents through the office network.

The CPCB stated in a set of cybersecurity guidelines issued on December 5, "Kindly do not use the office network for accessing restricted P2P networks such as torrents." Moneycontrol reviewed the guidelines.

Torrent is a method of distributing files over the internet that is primarily used for illegally downloading or uploading movies, music, and software. The lack of system safety checks also exposes torrent users to the risk of downloading viruses, trojans, and malware.

Another CPCB guideline urged employees not to install any pirated software.