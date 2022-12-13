 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Poor management, inexperienced leaders led to FTX collapse, new CEO tells lawmakers

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image source: AFP/File)

Shortly after U.S. regulators on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors, its new chief executive told lawmakers the crypto exchange's implosion stemmed from poor management practices and inexperienced individuals at the helm.

"The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals," said John Ray, who was named CEO of FTX after Bankman-Fried stepped down, and the company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm, which maintained close ties with his exchange.

"I've just never seen an utter lack of record keeping - absolutely no internal controls whatsoever," Ray told the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

It will take weeks, perhaps months, to secure all the group's assets, Ray said.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday evening in the Bahamas and was set to appear before a magistrate Tuesday. U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday alleged the he committed fraud and violated campaign finance laws, and FTX's founder and former CEO also faces additional charges by U.S. regulators.