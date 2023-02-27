 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhysicsWallah announces joint venture with Utkarsh Classes

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has inked a long-term agreement to form a joint venture with Jodhpur-headquartered Utkarsh Classes, according to a statement.

With this venture, the companies plan on leveraging each other's core competencies to deliver value-adding education across all examinations and jointly make a foray into new exam categories.

PhysicsWallah Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, said, "Our collaboration will help us better serve students across India and make their learning experience more enriching." Both companies have a strong digital presence and operate multiple YouTube channels for various exam categories. Utkarsh Classes has over 11 million subscribers on its main channel on YouTube, and PhysicsWallah has more than 9.7 million subscribers on its main channel.

Further, both companies cater to over 1 crore students each on their apps. Founder and CEO of Utkarsh Classes, Nirmal Gehlot noted that founders of both companies come from a humble background, and understand the challenges faced by students in their preparation journey.