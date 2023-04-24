 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhonePe to launch app store in India; challenges Google supremacy

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Indian fintech giant PhonePe is in the process of launching a dedicated application store for Android users in the country. This is the latest product that is being launched by the Walmart-backed firm that rules the mobile payments industry in the second-largest economy of Asia.

This app store is designed to offer services that are highly local in nature, driven by customer context that aims to assist developers with “high quality” user acquisition via multilingual solutions, as stated by an internal company document, reported TechCrunch.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

This move made by PhonePe to enter the market of app stores, though still many weeks away, comes after the Bengaluru-headquartered startup acquired IndusOS. This is also an app store maker that has served customers by creating partnerships with smartphone vendors.