PhonePe denies leak after man arrested for selling confidential data from major internet platforms

Aihik Sur
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Apart from PhonePe, sensitive information about students enrolled with Byju's and Vedantu, users of financial apps such as Paytm, and CRED; and users of Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Instagram and Zomato were also found to have been sold by the person arrested by Cyberabad Police

PhonePe has denied any data leak after Cyberabad Police nabbed a person for allegedly selling user data pertaining to not just PhonePe but also other companies.

Days after Cyberabad Police, one of three police commissionerates in Hyderabad, arrested a person for allegedly selling confidential data of nearly 67 crore people from companies such as PayTM, PhonePe, Amazon, Byju's, YouTube and so on, PhonePe has denied claims of any data leak in the organisation.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, a PhonePe spokesperson said, "No PhonePe data has been leaked and we continue to work with law enforcement agencies (LEA) to identify on how we can educate our customers from falling for these social engineering frauds."

"The current media refers to data leaks which have been farmed via 3P (third party) data sources and does not pertain to PhonePe," the spokesperson added.

