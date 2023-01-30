 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on January 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

In other news, oil prices settled lower on January 27, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected United States economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $86.66 per barrel, up just 3 cents from last week's settlement. US crude fell $1.33, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $79.68, 2 percent lower on the week.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 28, 2023

Saturday, 28th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 28, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Saturday, 28th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 28, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
