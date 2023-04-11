 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Will SEBI push revive interest in ESG funds?

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Apart from making it mandatory for the largest 1,000 listed companies (by market cap) to make ESG disclosures as per BRSR from FY23, SEBI has carved out a special ESG category among mutual funds. Fund houses can now launch multiple funds, focussing on a variety of ESG parameters within a single category

SEBI’s thrust on ESG might just come as a blessing for ESG-specific MF schemes.

On March 29, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) made it mandatory for listed companies to make their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance public. At the same time, it introduced a new category of mutual funds (MFs), called the ESG category, allowing funds to launch more than just one ESG fund.

SEBI’s thrust on ESG might just come as a blessing for ESG-specific MF schemes that started out with much promise during the coronavirus pandemic but have since failed to attract retail investors. Over the last few months ESG funds have actually seen outflows.

But back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, a growing need was felt among investors to invest in ‘responsible’ companies. As a result, from just two ESG-based funds at the beginning of 2020, the number grew to eight by the end of that year.

Further, assets under management (AUM) tripled from Rs 2,749 crore at the end of January 2020 to Rs 9,236 crore till January 2021, as per data available with ACE MF.