Why target maturity funds should be in your portfolio as interest rate increases slow

DP Singh
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

Even if interest rates go up further, the extent of the hikes will probably be slower. Target Maturity Funds are a good opportunity to invest in debt markets, with a reasonable predictability of returns.

Getting the best deal for our purchases, the lowest interest rate on our loans and the highest return on our investments gives an unmatched sense of accomplishment. However, it is not always possible to wait for the most opportune time or foresee one.

The same goes for our investments. We all like to enter the market at the perfect time and exit at the perfect time. That is not always possible and there is enough evidence to discredit the approach of timing the market. Having said that, broad trends can still be used as a guide for tactical investment decisions.

Sample this. Geo-political issues, accelerating inflation and the resultant interest rate hikes by global central bankers have kept the capital markets volatile through most part of this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its benchmark interest rate by 190 basis points since the month of May this year, taking the policy rate from 4% to 5.9%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The rise in policy rates and the resultant increase in market yields has made it an opportune time to invest in the fixed income markets to benefit from the higher yields and any potential capital gains that arise as the cycles reverses.

Bond yields and prices move in opposite direction. Hence, when bond yields rise, bond prices decline. As interest rate and yields start easing, bond prices will start inching up, resulting in potential capital gains to bond holders and debt mutual fund investors.