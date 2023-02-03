 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Budget 2023 has for individual taxpayers

Homi Mistry & Mousami Nagarsenkar
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

There are trade-offs in switching from the current income tax regime to the new one that offers fresh rebates, but the utility depends on the salary bracket, and the system has moved from an opt-in one to opt-out.

Budget 2023 aimed at bringing sustainable growth, infrastructure investment and a focus on research and development spending. However, the most awaited part of the budget was (as it has always been!) the personal tax proposals. Here are some of the key personal tax proposals and their implications for a salaried taxpayer.

Rejig in the simplified tax regime

After the tepid response to the new simplified tax regime over the last two years, in a bid to make it more attractive and widen its coverage, the finance minister has made the following changes in the regime:


The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers. It is now proposed to allow taxpayers to claim the standard deduction of up to Rs 50,000 from their salary income and Rs 15,000 from family pension under the STR as well, though certain other deductions and exemptions will continue to be unavailable under the STR.

The budget has proposed to change the tax structure in the STR by reducing the number of slabs from six to five and increasing the basic tax exemption threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Here are the comparative tax rates under the existing and proposed STR as well as the old tax regime:


The rebate under Section 87A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is proposed to be increased from the existing Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000 (under STR only), as a result of which there will be no income tax payable by a taxpayer with an income up to Rs 7 lakh under STR. The rebate will continue to be Rs 12,500 under the old tax regime under which individuals with incomes up to Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay tax.
STR shall be the default tax regime for a taxpayer. This means that unless a taxpayer specifically opts for the old tax regime, his or her tax will be calculated as per the STR. A taxpayer will have to exercise this option before the tax filing due date. In the case of a taxpayer who has income from business/profession, the option once exercised will continue to apply (with just one chance to revert to the STR later), but other taxpayers can exercise the option every year.
The surcharge for taxpayers with income exceeding Rs 5 crore is proposed to be reduced from 37 percent to 25 percent under STR, bringing some relief to ultra-high net-worth individuals. The new surcharge rates would be as follows:

An individual’s overall tax savings (including surcharge and cess) at various income levels under STR as it exists today and as is proposed in the budget will be as below: